Kenny Chesney, Carly Pearce coming to Blossom Music Center in June

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — Country music superstar Kenny Chesney is headed off on his "Here and Now 2022 Tour" and as part of the tour, will be making a stop in Cuyahoga Falls to perform at Blossom Music Center in June.

Scheduled for June 9, Chesney will make his way back to performing in front of his Ohio No Shoes Nation fans after the Chillaxification Tour scheduled at Blossom in 2020 was canceled due to COVID-19.

Chesney will be joined on stage by Carly Pearce, who sings hits such as "I Hope You're Happy Now," "Hide the Wine," and "Every Little Thing."

The Here and Now 2022 Tour will kick off on April 23 in Tampa, Florida, and will hit stadiums around the country.

While some of this other tour dates feature Dan + Shay and Old Dominion, the two groups aren't listed on the Blossom stop.

Presale tickets go on sale Thursday with the code CURTAIN, and general tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

To learn more, click here.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.