Kid Rock with special guest Foreigner coming to Blossom Music Center

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — American singer-songwriter Kid Rock is bringing his “Bad Reputation Tour” to Blossom Music Center this summer.

The tour will make a stop at Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.

Kid Rock is bringing Foreigner as a special guest.

Presale tickets can be unlocked on Thursday using the code FRONTROW. General tickets will go on sale Friday Jan. 28 at 10 a.m.

Click here to purchase tickets.

