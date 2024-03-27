Lee Brice, Kansas to headline Dragway 42 Music Festival

Get ready to rock.

The Dragway 42 Music Festival is returning to West Salem this summer for the second year.

Lee Brice and Kansas will be headlining the festival.

The festival will take place on July 26 and 27.

Tickets start at $59.99 and go on sale on Friday. CLICK HERE for more info.

The Dragway 42 Music Festival isn't the only one for you to look forward to this summer.

Willie Nelson will be bringing his Outlaw Music Festival to Blossom this summer.

