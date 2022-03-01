Lineup announced for this summer's Mentor Rocks concert series

MENTOR, Ohio — Summer is right around the corner, and organizers of Mentor Rocks announced the list of performers that will perform at the city’s outdoor summer concerts held at the Mentor Civic Amphitheater.

Running for 13 weeks beginning June 7 through Aug. 30, concerts are held Tuesday evenings from 7 to 9 p.m.

This year’s lineup features national recording artists Everclear, Fastball and Parmalee.

June 7— That Arena Rock Show—a hair metal tribute

June 14—Elton Rohn— Elton John tribute

June 21—Parmalee—National recording artist

June 28—George Michael Reborn–George Michael | Wham Tribute

June 5—The Heart of Rock & Roll—Huey Lewis & the News Tribute

July 12—Everclear—National Recording Artist

July 19—No Duh—No Doubt | Gwen Stefani Tribute

July 26—Red Not Chili Peppers—Red Hot Chili Peppers Tribute

Aug. 2— Fastball—National Recording Artist

Aug. 9—Livin’ on a Bad Name—Bon Jovi Tribute

Aug. 16—20 Ride—Zac Brown Band Tribute

Aug. 23—ZOSO—Led Zeppelin Tribute

Aug. 30—Matchbox Twenty-Too— Matchbox 20 Tribute

In addition to music, concertgoers can enjoy a selection of food from area vendors along with an assortment of beer and wine. The venue features lawn seating, so bringing your own blankets and chairs is encouraged.

City of Mentor. Mentor Rocks summer concert series held at the Mentor Civic Amphitheater

Admission and parking to all Mentor Rocks concerts is free.

Mentor Rocks will be held at the Mentor Civic Amphitheater at 8600 Munson Road in Mentor.

