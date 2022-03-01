Watch
Lineup announced for this summer's Mentor Rocks concert series

Features national recording artist Everclear
City of Mentor.
Mentor Rocks summer concert series held at the Mentor Civic Amphitheater
Posted at 12:02 PM, Mar 01, 2022
MENTOR, Ohio — Summer is right around the corner, and organizers of Mentor Rocks announced the list of performers that will perform at the city’s outdoor summer concerts held at the Mentor Civic Amphitheater.

Running for 13 weeks beginning June 7 through Aug. 30, concerts are held Tuesday evenings from 7 to 9 p.m.

This year’s lineup features national recording artists Everclear, Fastball and Parmalee.

  • June 7— That Arena Rock Show—a hair metal tribute
  • June 14—Elton Rohn— Elton John tribute
  • June 21—Parmalee—National recording artist
  • June 28—George Michael Reborn–George Michael | Wham Tribute
  • June 5—The Heart of Rock & Roll—Huey Lewis & the News Tribute
  • July 12—Everclear—National Recording Artist
  • July 19—No Duh—No Doubt | Gwen Stefani Tribute
  • July 26—Red Not Chili Peppers—Red Hot Chili Peppers Tribute
  • Aug. 2— Fastball—National Recording Artist
  • Aug. 9—Livin’ on a Bad Name—Bon Jovi Tribute
  • Aug. 16—20 Ride—Zac Brown Band Tribute
  • Aug. 23—ZOSO—Led Zeppelin Tribute
  • Aug. 30—Matchbox Twenty-Too— Matchbox 20 Tribute

In addition to music, concertgoers can enjoy a selection of food from area vendors along with an assortment of beer and wine. The venue features lawn seating, so bringing your own blankets and chairs is encouraged.

Food Vendor at Mentor Rocks - July 6, 2021.JPG
Mentor Rocks summer concert series held at the Mentor Civic Amphitheater

Admission and parking to all Mentor Rocks concerts is free.

Mentor Rocks will be held at the Mentor Civic Amphitheater at 8600 Munson Road in Mentor.

