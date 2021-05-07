Watch
Nine Inch Nails returning to Cleveland for concert at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Eduardo Verdugo/AP
Nine Inch Nails' Michael Trent Reznor, left, performs on the second day of the Corona Capital music festival in Mexico City, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
Michael Trent Reznor
CLEVELAND — Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Nine Inch Nails will return to Cleveland to perform at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in September.

Tickets for the concert go on sale May 14 at 10 a.m. ET.

This is the first time the band will be back in the land since their induction in 2020.

NIN will perform at Jacobs Pavilion on Sept. 21 and Sept. 23. Click here to buy tickets.

