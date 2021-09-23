Shawn Mendes coming to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse during 'Wonder: The World Tour'

CLEVELAND — Shawn Mendes, a Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum singer/songwriter, is making a stop in Cleveland on his world tour next year.

"Wonder: The World Tour" will kickoff overseas in March 2022 with his first stop on the North America leg of the tour in June in Portland, Oregon.

Mendes will make his way to Cleveland on July 19, 2022 for a performance at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, joined by opener Dermot Kennedy.

The tour follows his most recent album "Wonder" which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 charts, and his hit single "Summer of Love" with artist Tainy.

Presale begins on Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. and public sale begins at 10 a.m. on Oct. 7.

