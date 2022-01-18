Slipknot coming to Cleveland in April

CLEVELAND — As part of its Knotfest Roadshow tour, the band Slipknot is coming to Cleveland this spring.

Slipknot will take the stage on Monday, April 4.

Slipknot will headline the show. The concert also features special guests In This Moment and Jinjer.

"Even with everything going on in the world right now, we’re still extremely excited to come back out in the states, with 2 different, exciting packages. Whether it’s In This Moment and Jinjer, or Cypress and Ho99o9, we pride ourselves in bringing our fans the epicenter of our music and art. Come celebrate with us, and try to stay as safe as we will be," Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor said.

Currently, RMFH requires attendees to wear masks.

Tickets to the concert go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. CLICK HERE for tickets.

