The Eagles bringing 'Hotel California' tour to Cleveland in March

CLEVELAND — The Eagles are bringing their “Hotel California” 2022 tour to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in March.

The six-time Grammy Award-winning band and 1998 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee will make a stop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Thursday, March 17 at 8 p.m., according to a news release from the venue.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. on RocketMortgageFieldHouse.com. A variety of presales will also be available Thursday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m.

Click here to buy tickets.

The concert will feature the group performing its album “Hotel California” in its entirety from start to finish, accompanied by an orchestra and choir, the release states. Then, after a short intermission, the band will perform a set of their greatest hits.

Hotel California is the third best-selling album in U.S. history. Several of the songs from the album have never been performed since the original “Hotel California” tour.

