Tool coming to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in 2022

CLEVELAND — The rock band Tool will make a stop in Cleveland at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse as part of its 2022 international tour.

The Los Angeles-based band will play at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

“It is with great pleasure I get to announce our return to the road,” said member Danny Carey. “These past 18 months have been trying, to say the least, but from great trials come great lessons and great rewards. We are genuinely looking forward to sharing them with you.”

Tickets for the March concert will go on sale Friday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m.. Tool Army members can purchase pre-sale tickets Sept. 29 at 10 a.m.

You can buy tickets here.

The band’s highly anticipated Fear Inoculum was released in August 2019 and debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top 200.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.