Trans-Siberian Orchestra returning to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in December

CLEVELAND — The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is set to return to Cleveland in December, celebrating the 25th anniversary of the group's "Christmas Eve and Other Stories" album.

Performing two shows on Dec. 30, one at 3 p.m. and the other at 8 p.m., Trans-Siberian Orchestra will make a stop on their Winter Tour at Rocket Mortage FieldHouse.

Last year due to COVID-19, the group shifted their winter performance to a livestream setting. Now, back in person, Trans-Siberian Orchestra is looking forward to performing in front of crowds once again.

“After an incredibly trying year for everyone we are beyond excited to be able to say that we’re bringing Christmas Eve and Other Stories back to all of you. We were amazed by the turnout for last year's livestream and how many of you continued to celebrate this tradition we have created together," said Trans-Siberian Orchestra's music director & lead guitarist Al Pitrelli in a press release. "It’s been 25 years since Paul (O’Neill) first introduced all of us to this timeless tale. Let’s celebrate this milestone event together. God bless and stay safe everyone.”

Fans who attend the concert at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse can expect to hear hits such as “Ornament,” "Promises To Keep," "This Christmas Day," "O’ Come All Ye Faithful," "Good King Joy,” and “Old City Bar.”

Tickets for the concert go on sale on Friday, Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. To learn more, click here.

