Twenty One Pilots bringing tour to Cleveland on Aug. 30

CLEVELAND — The Grammy Award-winning duo Twenty One Pilots announced they are bringing “The Icy Tour 2022” to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, Nov. 24 at 10 a.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Registration for first access to tickets is open via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform and will run through 12 p.m. on Nov. 21.

In celebration of the upcoming tour, Twenty One Pilots have released a digital deluxe version of their new album “Scaled and Icy,” which is available on all streaming platforms.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.