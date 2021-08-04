Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad announces new Christmas programming coming to the Cuyahoga Valley

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad announced North Pole Adventure, a new program that will deliver holiday magic to passengers aboard the train from Nov. 5 to Dec. 19.

CVSR President and CEO Joe Mazur said the North Pole Adventure takes aspects of other past programming over the last 27 years like the Polar Bear Unlimited and The Polar Express Train Ride.

“It was time for a change,” said Mazur. “Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, we had to cancel our Christmas Train last year. After several years of the same program, the cancelation last year, and listening to feedback from our community, we felt it was the right time to introduce North Pole Adventure.”

The North Pole Adventure program will depart on a journey to the North Pole. While on their way, guests will write their letters to Santa and hand-deliver them to the North Pole’s very own Postmaster.

"In 2019, we accepted letters to Santa and received an overwhelming response from the community,” said Mazur. “The children enjoyed it and we knew they wanted the opportunity to deliver letters to Santa – now they can.”

Guests can expect traditional holiday festivities, such as enjoying hot cocoa and cookies, singing Christmas Carols and interacting with Santa and his elves.

“We listened to the feedback from our guests who have ridden with us for our Christmas Train in past years,” Mazur said. “We took into consideration their feedback every step of the way – this program is for them.

Tickets go on sale to CVSR members on Sept. 8 at 9 a.m. Tickets for the general public go on sale Oct. 5 at 9 a.m. Click HERE for more information.

