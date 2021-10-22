Dave Chappelle documentary screening coming to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

CLEVELAND — Comedian Dave Chappelle is screening his 'untitled' documentary at 10 locations across the country with one of them taking place in Cleveland.

The documentary will be screened at Rocket Mortgage FiedlHouse on Sunday, Nov. 14.

Chapelle's film and television company Pilot Boy Productions, along with Oscar and Emmy-winning filmmakers Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar, produced and directed the film, which was prompted by the murder of George Floyd and the pandemic lockdowns to provide two things "desperately needed" in difficult times—"economic and comic relief."

The documentary follows Chappelle's socially distanced live comedy shows he held in a neighbor's cornfield in Ohio, highlighting the event's expansion and how it connected him and the community.

Tickets for the screening at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse go on sale on Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. To learn more or to buy tickets, click here.

