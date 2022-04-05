Don't throw away your shot, Hamilton returns to Cleveland

CLEVELAND — What's your name man? Alexander Hamilton is heading to Cleveland this December with the Broadway smash "Hamilton."

The musical is 144 minutes long and tells the story of our country's history from the viewpoint of Hamilton with appearances by Aaron Burr (sir,) George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and more.

Angelica, Eliza, and of course Peggy, will be in town for six weeks from Dec. 6 until Jan. 15.

If you want to be in the room where it happens, be sure to keep an eye out for tickets to go on sale later this summer for the show playing at the KeyBank State Theater.

If you're a season ticket holder and are worried about getting into a duel for tickets, you'll have priority access to tickets.