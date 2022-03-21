12th Annual Dyngus Day returns with celebration at Gordon Green

CLEVELAND — One of Cleveland’s favorite traditions is back with a twist. Cleveland’s 12th annual Dyngus Day celebration will take place on Monday, April 18 at Gordon Green, a venue in the city’s Gordon Square neighborhood.

Dyngus Day is a Polish holiday that falls on Monday immediately after Easter. It’s a day that celebrates Polish culture and also a day to blow off some steam after observing Lent.

The Polish holiday will be filled with dancing, paczki and Polish beer.

Attendees can expect a lineup of entertainment, which includes the crowning of Ms. Dyngus Day and live music from DJ Kishka.

“Knowing that Dyngus Day is a true community celebration, we wanted to do everything we could to deliver the traditions, even if it looks a bit different this year,” said Adam Roggenburk,president of USA Expo. “We are giving people and businesses a way to come together – even virtually – with the full intent to bring back Dyngus Days to the streets in 2023.

Tickets for 2022 Dyngus Day are $30 and include two Polish beer drink tickets at Gordon Green. A portion of the proceeds of the event will be used for Polish and Ukrainian relief. Buy tickets here.

Aside from the main celebration at Gordon Green, festival-goers can enjoy celebrations at other establishments in Gordon Square. The organizers of Dyngus Day are asking restaurants and bars to share how they are celebrating by emailing info@clevelanddyngus.com.

“This festival has become a sought-after, city-wide celebration,” said councilmember Jenny Spencer of Ward 15. “There’s a lot of history in Cleveland and I’m especially proud that Dyngus Day Cleveland was born right here in Gordon Square. We're thrilled the celebration is back in the neighborhood, and we look forward to its growth in years to come."

Organizers say they have full intentions to bring Dynus Day back to the streets in 2023. For anyone who can't make the in-person event this year, Dyngus Day will be live-streamed on Facebook.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.