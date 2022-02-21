2022 Cleveland Auto Show: Everything you need to know

CLEVELAND — Vehicles of all makes and models are rolling into the International Exposition Center for the 2022 Cleveland Auto Show taking place Feb. 25 through March 6.

A Family Tradition

What started as a consumer show in 1903 at Gray’s Armory in Downtown Cleveland, featuring 15 Cleveland-made cars, has since grown into a family tradition featuring an array of entertainment, including sports and celebrity appearances.

Event highlights

Feb. 28: Family Day presented by Medical Mutual— Children 15 and under can get in free.

March 1: T-Shirt Tuesday— Cleveland Auto Show attendees will receive a free t-shirt, while supplies of up to 2,500 last.

March 2: Show attendees will receive a free ice scraper, while supplies of 2,500 last.

March 2: Cleveland running back Kareem Hunt will sign autographs at the Buick GMC Display from 7 to 8:30 p.m. ( No memorabilia will be signed during this appearance. Autographs will be first come, first served, on a provided card. Appearances and autographs are not guaranteed.)

March 3: Heroes Day—Active and veteran military personnel, and fire, police and other safety personnel, including healthcare workers, can attend the show free of charge with proof of I.D.

March 3: Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah— Cleveland’s rookie linebacker, will be signing autographs in the Buick GMC Display from 7 to 8:30 p.m . (No memorabilia will be signed during this appearance. Autographs will be first come, first served, on a provided card.)

March 4: Socks Giveaway—Show attendees will receive a pair of Cleveland Auto Show socks.

March 6: Vehicle Giveaway— One lucky winner be selected as a finalist for the vehicle giveaway. Ten finalists will be invited back to the Cleveland Auto Show for the grand prize giveaway. This year, the Northern Ohio Hyundai dealers will be giving away 36-month leases of a 2022 Honda Ridgeline Sport or a 2022 Hyundai Sonata SE to two grand prize winners. To enter, visit the official car giveaway display.

Must see and Must do

The Classic Car Show— It’s a place of pride for classic owners as they show off their four-wheeled beauties that are 25 years and older. The cars will be on display at the main showroom.

Ride and Drive—Before you buy the car, you take it for a test drive. At the auto show, attendees can get behind the wheel and test drive some of the most popular makes and models. Opportunities for indoor rides include Jeep, Ford and Ram. Outdoor rides are Chevrolet, Toyota and Subaru.

Millionaire’s Row—If you like the finer things in life, this collection of high-end cars is for you. Luxury cars on display include the Rolls-Royce Ghost, Bentley Bentayga S, Lamborghini, McLaren GT, Porsche 911 Turbo, Ashton Martin DBX and Rolls Royce Cullinan.

Admission to the Auto Show

Adult—$15

Pre-teen—$12

Seniors—$12

Kids 6 and under— free

Parking is free.

Times



Opening Day Friday, Feb. 25— 5 to 11 p.m.

Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.



The layout of the show

The Cleveland Auto Show.

