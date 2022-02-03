2022 MAC College Basketball Tournament returns to Cleveland, March 9-12

CLEVELAND — The excitement of college basketball is returning with the 2022 Mid-American Conference Tournament (MAC) coming to the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse from March 9 through March 12.

Eight of the 12 schools that make up the MAC will send men’s and women’s teams to Cleveland to compete for the MAC Championship, giving the winning team an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

In its 23rd year in Cleveland, the four-day tournament will showcase the best of the best of men's and women’s college basketball.

Wednesday, March 9—four quarterfinal women’s matchups

Thursday, March 10— four quarterfinal men’s matchups

Friday, March 11— men’s & women’s conference semifinals

Saturday, March 12— men's and women's championship games will be played

RMFH is offering premium MAC packages and mini MAC Packs for purchase, which include a ticket to all the semi-final and championship games.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Monday, Feb. 7. Click here to purchase tickets.

