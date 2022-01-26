2022 Stars on Ice tour coming to Cleveland in May

CLEVELAND — The top performers from the U.S. Olympic Figure Skating Team in this year’s Winter Olympics will perform on the ice at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in May.

The 2022 Stars on Ice tour will feature many of the U.S. skaters competing for medals at the Winter Games.

The tour will make a stop in Cleveland on Friday, May 6 at 7:30 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Tickets for the 2022 Stars on Ice show are on sale now. Tickets start at $30 and are available at RocketMortgageFieldHouse.com.

The star-studded cast includes: three-time and reigning World Champion, Olympic Bronze Medalist, and six-time and reigning U.S. Champion Nathan Chen; two-time U.S. Champion Alysa Liu; Olympic Bronze Medalist and U.S. Champion Jason Brown; World Bronze Medalist and three-time U.S. Silver Medalist Vincent Zhou; U.S. Champion Karen Chen; 2022 U.S. Champion Mariah Bell; three-time World Medalists and three-time U.S. Champions Madison Hubbell & Zachary Donohue; two-time World Medalists and three-time and reigning U.S. Champions Madison Chock & Evan Bates; U.S. Champions Alexa Knierim & Brandon Frazier; plus crowd-favorite, Olympic Bronze Medalist and U.S. Champion Mirai Nagasu.

