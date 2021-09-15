'Bald is Beautiful' event aims to remind cancer survivors and fighters of their strength, beauty

WESTLAKE, Ohio — An event at the end of September is celebrating the strength and resilience of cancer patients while pampering them with massages, photography sessions and mini-makeup sessions to remind them of their beauty as they fight the courageous fight.

With Breast Cancer Awareness Month right around the corner, Firelands Scientific, a medical cannabis company, is hosting a “Bald is Beautiful” event on Sept. 27.

Any cancer survivor and fighter is invited to join the complimentary pampering event that takes place at one of their facilities at Crocker Park in Westlake.

Attendees will be treated to massages from Tammy of Integrative Massotherapy and Sandra of 4 the Love of Reiki & Massage. Guests can participate in a photography session that will “evoke strength and chronicle their fight by Jon Roan Photography,” according to the release.

“What makes this event so special is the number of local businesses that are partnering with us to help and give back to those who are undergoing cancer treatment,” Firelands Scientific Marketing Director Meaghan Earley said. “Additionally, it’s beautiful to offer women, and men, the opportunity to be pampered and to see the light during a dark time in their lives. Individuals can come and meet others who are going through a similar situation in life and realize they’re not alone in their fight. It’s an incredibly beautiful event.”

Jon Road Photography. Bald is Beautiful event.

Jon Road Photography. Bald is Beautiful event.

Firelands Scientific held the same event on Sept. 13 at its Huron location.

The event on Sept. 27 will be held at Crocker Park from 4 to 7 p.m. The event is free, but attendees are asked to RSVP. Click here to RSVP and for more info.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.