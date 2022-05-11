Berea's National Rib Cook-Off set for Memorial Day Weekend, May 27-30

BEREA, Ohio — Nothing says summer better than the smells, sights and sounds of a rib cook-off.

Berea’s National Rib Cook-Off and Beer Fest is set for Memorial Day Weekend, May 27-30 at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds in Berea.

The event wouldn’t be a rib cook-off without a wide variety of ribs from some of the best teams in Cleveland and across the country. Ten rib teams will compete for the Best Ribs, Best Sauce and People’s Choice Awards.

The beer fest will feature brews from some of your favorite local brewers, including Platform Beer Company and Saucy Brew Works.

The event is rain or shine. Parking at the fairgrounds is free.

Tickets prices:



Fridays are free before 5 p.m. After 5 p.m., tickets are $10.

Saturday: $10

Sunday: $10

Monday: $10

In honor and celebration of National Military Appreciation Month, all retired and active military personnel with a military ID will be admitted free all weekend.

Children ages 12 and under are also free.

Entertainment highlights include:



Friday, May 27—Musical acts Cruisin’ and Bronx Country will perform

Friday, May 27‚ Corvette Cleveland will have 40 classic Corvettes on display

Saturday, May 28—Jam Machine, Follow the Sun and Revolution Pie

Sunday, May 29—The Tiny Hands Band, The Foogazies and Stadium 11

Monday, May 30—Chardon Polka Band and Seven Nations.

Find more info on the 2022 Berea Rib Cook-Off including scheduled activities and vendors here.

