Brite Winter, Cleveland's music and art festival embracing the winter, returning to West Bank Flats in February 2022

CLEVELAND — Brite Winter, the music and art festival that embraces the winter and brings warmth and fun to Cleveland’s West Bank Flats, is returning for the 13th year on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.

“We are really excited to celebrate the best of our music and arts with Clevelanders in person again,” says Emily Hornack, Executive Director of Brite Winter. “The last couple of years have really highlighted how much the arts and common experiences add to life. We are proud of the experiences we’ve created for the last 13 years, and look forward to continuing to bring people together for years to come.”

Festival-goers will find stages showcasing 30 musical artists, interactive art experiences, an array of food and beer and family-friendly activities. Specific performers will be released at a later date.

Brite Winter aims to showcase the culture of Cleveland’s music and art communities during underserved times of the year, like winter.

Since the festival has been the winter event in Cleveland for 13 years, the theme this year is Lucky 13.

“We’ll be celebrating all the things that bring us luck - with gratitude and a whole lot of appreciation for our community. Without them, Brite Winter would not be possible," organizers said.

