City of Sandusky hosting Ironman 70.3 Ohio in July 2022

SANDUSKY, Ohio — If you’re up for a challenge, consider signing up for the City of Sandusky’s Ironman Triathlon happening in July 2022.

Sandusky is the new host for the Ironman 70.3 Ohio, which will take place on July 24, 2022.

The Ironman includes a 1.2-mile swim in the Sandusky Bay, a 56-mile bike ride through Erie County and a 13.1 mile run along the shoreline of Lake Erie.

With 5,000 visitors expected, Sandusky City manager Erie Wobser said the event will help boost the city’s economy after a tough pandemic, plus he’s hoping participants stay to enjoy Cedar Point, the Lake Ere Islands and other beautiful parts of Northeast Ohio.

"Everyone is abuzz. We've heard from a lot of our hotel owners, a lot of our VRBO operators. There's already some talk among our merchants about how they can welcome or what types of specials they can have and the economic impact we know will be in the millions of dollars. And this is the first of three years that we'll be in contract to bring it to Sandusky and we hope to keep it even longer than that.

If you are up for the challenge, registration opens today. Click here to register.

