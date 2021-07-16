Cleveland Public Square announces list of summer fun, including food trucks, summer splash and free music

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Public Square will be hosting free, outdoor fun for kids and adults this weekend and all summer long.

Summer Splash

Summer Splash in the Square takes place daily from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with games, live music and more at the fountain.

Public Square provides a restroom facility specifically for the convenience of families attending Summer Splash. Included is a diaper-changing station with plenty of soap, water, and hand sanitizer.

Great Lakes Science Center and the Cleveland Public Library will stop by a few days a week for storytime or science fun.

“Star-Lord, Antman will be here, Hulk will be here,” said Sanaa Julien, CEO of Cleveland Public Square. “Black Panther, who a huge favorite, as well as Iron Man, my personal favorite, and Spider-Man. So lots of different characters that will be here on Saturday from 10 to four that kids can have an opportunity to see up close.”

The free programs and activities run through Aug. 15 thanks to funds from the Cleveland Foundation and others. If there is bad weather, some activities will be held virtually or indoors.

Food Truck Tuesdays

Food Truck Tuesdays are back this summer with a variety of food truck operators preparing hot lunches, cool desserts and serving up everything delicious in Cleveland. The weekly events run from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and will continue into the fall.

Square Sounds

Live music and performances will take to Public Square every weekday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Hear hip hop and jazz acoustics, rock guitar music and original works.

Yoga on The Green

Every Wednesday evening and Sunday morning, Yoga on the Gund Foundation will hold free one-hour sessions for all fitness levels.

Click HERE for the full list of events.

