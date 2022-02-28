Cleveland Tall Ships Festival returns this summer, July 7-10

CLEVELAND — Cleveland will welcome a fleet of historic tall ships from the harbors of Spain, Canada and parts of the United States for the return of the 2022 Cleveland Tall Ships Festival from July 7 through July 10.

Presented in conjunction with Tall Ships America, Downtown Cleveland Alliance has organized the summertime experience that is set to attract thousands of visitors to the city's waterfront to celebrate our maritime history.

Parade of Sail, the event's main attraction, will feature eight traditional sailing vessels that are crewed in part by youth ages 13 through 25. Additional activities include sail aways, "Ask the Captain" forums, photo opportunities, a festival market and other family-friendly activities.

Tickets are required for the festival and ship tours. Click here to purchase tickets.

General admission ranges from $17 for Seniors (65+) Kids (3-12) to $20, three-day GA passes for $50 up to $300 for Tall Ships All Access. Separate tickets are required to attend the Parade of Sail and Captain’s reception ($100 -$250).

The Tall Ships may be viewed for free from Wendy Park and Voinovich Park at North Coast Harbor. The ships will be docked at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Organizers said a complete list of scheduled programming will be released "soon."

