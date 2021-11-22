Cleveland Winter Beerfest returns to Huntington Convention Center in March

CLEVELAND — After a pandemic pause this year, organizers announced the Cleveland Winter Beerfest at the Huntington Convention Center is coming back on March 11-12, 2022.

The two-night event brings more than 350 local, regional and hard-to-find craft beers from more than 130 breweries—including the Great Lakes Brewing Company, Fat Head’s Brewery and many others.

The event gives attendees an inexpensive way to sip some expensive beers and learn about new ones, organizers said.

Tickets are on sale now for early admission, connoisseur reception or designated drivers. Prices for the event will increase on Dec. 26 when regular admission goes on sale.

Proceeds from the 2022 Cleveland Winter Beerfest will benefit their nonprofit partners The Music Settlement and The Ohio music Education Society in their mission to expand music education and therapy.

