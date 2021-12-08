Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad announces 2022 events schedule, including Dinner on the Train and Steam in the Valley

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — Some of Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad’s most popular events are coming back in 2022 just in time for the rail service’s 50th anniversary next year.

The schedule includes the return of Steam in the Valley and the Cleveland Dinner & Event Train.

“We look forward to bringing back some of our most popular events for 2022,” said CVSR President and CEO Joe Mazur in a news release. “We’re excited to offer a full schedule of opportunities for the community to join us, especially during our 50th Anniversary year.”

The National Park Scenic rides will run through the Cuyahoga Valley two days a week, Saturday and Sunday, beginning Jan. 22. Departures take place from Akron Northside Depot in Downtown Akron and Rockside Depot in Independence.

The Cleveland Dinner and Event Train will run every Friday night beginning Jan. 21 from the Rockside Station. Every Friday, guests can choose from Dinner on the Train in addition to alternative events such as Cocktails on Rails, Murder Mystery, Grape Escape and others.

Steam in the Valley will bring back Nickel Plate Road Locomotive No. 765 to Cuyahoga Valley in May 2022, running the weekends of May 13-15 and May 20-22.

Tickets for January-May 2022 events all go on sale to members Dec. 10 at 9 a.m. and to the public on Dec. 14 at 9 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online.

