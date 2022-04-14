Donut Fest Cleveland returns May 15 at Red Space

One of Cleveland’s favorite food festivals— Donut Fest Cleveland— returns this May to for a celebration of the best doughnuts and coffee in the city.

This year’s Donut Fest will take place at Red Space, an event space on 2400 Superior Avenue, on May 15 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Coffee and other beverages will be provided by local coffee roasters.

Throughout the Donut Festival, crowds will vote one lucky doughnut vendor the “Best Donut in Cleveland.”

Participating vendors confirmed so far include Bigmouth Donut Company, Cleveland Cold Brew Coffee, Erie Island Coffee Co., Fiona's Coffee Bar & Bakery, Peace, Love & Little Donuts, Duck Donuts, Funomono Donuts, Lekko Coffee, Ready Set! Coffee Roasters, Edda Coffee Roasters, The Mad Batter Bakeshop, Marta’s n’ More Bakery Store and Donut Land.

More vendors will be announced as they are confirmed on the Donut Fest's website.

A limited amount of VIP tickets will be available for $50, which include early entry into the fest, tickets to taste from each of the participating vendors, three coffee tickets, a limited edition Donut Fest mug and a take-home goodie bag.

General admission tickets are $5 and include tickets to taste from each participating vendor, plus three coffee tickets and a take-home goodie bag.

Tickets go on sale Monday, April 18 at 12:00 p.m.

