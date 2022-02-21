Events: How to celebrate Presidents Day in NE Ohio

CLEVELAND — In honor of President’s Day Monday, Ohio is celebrating its nickname of “the mother of presidents” with a variety of activities.

More presidents have come from Ohio than any other state. The state is home to some historical spots that you can visit to learn more about the presidents who called Ohio home.

McKinley Museum & Presidential Library—Located in Canton, this museum is filled with exhibits related to the life of the 25th president. It’s open from 9 until 4 p.m. More info here.

James A. Garfield National Historic Site honors James A. Garfield whose birthplace, home and final resting place can be visited in a day. While the site is closed Monday, the museum will have virtual activities including trivia and a panel on their Youtube sites. More info here.

If you are looking for other educational fun, check out the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, The Great Lakes Science Center and The Cleveland Children’s Museum.

If you are looking for some fresh air, The Akron Zoo is offering free admission for all guests. The deal runs from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Parking is $3, but limited.

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is also free on Mondays for residents of Cuyahoga County and Hinckley Township

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.