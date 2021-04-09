Family of George Floyd joins Tri-C in discussion about his legacy and the racial justice movement

CLEVELAND — The relatives of George Floyd, the man who died while lying handcuffed on a Minneapolis street with an officer’s knee on his neck, will join Cuyahoga Community College for a conversation about his legacy and how his death sparked a racial justice movement.

The free virtual program “The Legacy of George Floyd” will take place via livestream from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 6.

Angela Harrelson and Selwyn Jones, the aunt and uncle of Floyd, will talk about their nephew and the path forward for Black Americans and the nation. Both have traveled throughout the country promoting discussions on social justice issues.

The conversation with Harrelson and Jones will explore the magnitude of Floyd’s death on multiple levels. The conversation will be moderated by Nyle Fort, a minister, activist and scholar.

This event is sponsored by Tri-C’s Stand for Racial Justice, which seeks to advance racial equity and healing at the College and across Northeast Ohio through education, dialogue and action.

Register for the free program here.

