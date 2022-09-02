For one day only, enjoy no service fees for select shows at The Agora and Jacobs Pavilion

CLEVELAND — AEG Presents wants you to enjoy the beginning of the Fall concert season with waived service fees.

During their Back to School Sale, select upcoming shows at The Agora and Jacobs Pavilion will be available online without service fees.

The sale will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 10 a.m. and last until Wednesday, Sept 7 at 10 a.m, or while supplies last.

Find a list of participating shows here.

