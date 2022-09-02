Watch Now
For one day only, enjoy no service fees for select shows at The Agora and Jacobs Pavilion

AEG Presents and Jacobs Entertainment, Inc. announced an exclusive, 10-year operating and booking agreement for the esteemed Jacobs Pavilion in Cleveland - Ohio's premier covered, outdoor amphitheater on the west bank of the city’s nightlife district, the Flats.
Posted at 12:27 PM, Sep 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-02 12:27:45-04

CLEVELAND — AEG Presents wants you to enjoy the beginning of the Fall concert season with waived service fees.

During their Back to School Sale, select upcoming shows at The Agora and Jacobs Pavilion will be available online without service fees.

The sale will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 10 a.m. and last until Wednesday, Sept 7 at 10 a.m, or while supplies last.

Find a list of participating shows here.

