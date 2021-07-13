Here's your guide to 2021 Northeast Ohio county fairs

Now that 2020 is behind us and we have vaccines to fight the pandemic, counties across Northeast Ohio are planning on holding county fairs later this summer. Here's a list of each county, and when and where it is having a fair this year.

Ashland

Sept. 19-25.

Ashland County Fairgrounds, 2042 Claremont Avenue, Ashland

Ashtabula

Aug. 10-15.

Ashtabula County Fairgrounds, 127 N. Elm St., Jefferson

Carroll

July 20-25.

Carroll County Fairgrounds, 160 Kensington Road NE, Carrollton.

Cuyahoga

Aug. 10-15

Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds, 19201 East Bagley Road, Middleburg Heights.

Erie

Aug. 10-15.

Erie County Fairgrounds, 3110 Columbus Ave., Sandusky.

Geauga

Sept. 2-6

Geauga County Fairgrounds, 14373 N. Cheshire St., Burton.

Holmes

Aug. 9-14.

Holmes County Fairgrounds, 8880 State Route 39, Millersburg.

Huron

Aug. 16-21

Huron County Fairgrounds, 940 Fair Road, Norwalk.

Lake

July 27-Aug. 1.

Lake County Fairgrounds, 1301 Mentor Ave., Painesville.

Lorain

Aug. 22-29

Lorain County Fairgrounds, 23000 Fairgrounds Road, Wellington.

Medina

Aug. 2-8

Medina County Fairgrounds, 720 W. Smith Road, Medina.

Portage

Aug. 24-29.

Portage County Fairgrounds, 4215 Fairground Road, Atwater.

Richland

Aug. 8-14

Richland County Fairgrounds, 750 N. Home Road, Mansfield.

Stark

Aug. 31-Sept. 6.

Stark County Fairgrounds, 305 Wertz Ave NW, Canton.

Summit

July 27-Aug. 1

Summit County Fairgrounds, 229 East Howe Road, Tallmadge

Tuscarawas

Sept. 20-26.

Tuscarawas County Fairgrounds, 259 S. Tuscarawas Ave., Dover.

Wayne

Sept. 11-16.

Wayne County Fairgrounds, 199 Vanover St., Wooster.

