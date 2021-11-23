Light Up Lakewood, a holiday celebration extravaganza, returns Saturday, Dec. 4

CLEVELAND — One of Lakewood’s most spirited traditions is returning for the 15th annual Light Up Lakewood celebration. The magic of the holiday season comes to life on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 4-8 p.m.

The free, family-friendly event on Detroit Avenue in Downtown Lakewood features a holiday parade, a lighting ceremony, winter fireworks, a beer garden, live music, ice carvings, hot chocolate, food trucks, children’s games and more.

Photo courtesy of Lakewood Alive. Light Up Lakewood.

“After a year apart, we’re thrilled to come back together for Light Up Lakewood. This long-standing community event has become a tradition for thousands of Lakewoodites and visitors from across the region alike," said Ian Andrews, Executive Director of LakewoodAlive. “We hope that the festive atmosphere of this event inspires the spirit of the holiday season and showcases the city’s vibrancy and strong sense of community.”

Photo courtesy of Lakewood Alive. Light Up Lakewood.

Photo courtesy of Lakewood Alive. Light Up Lakewood.

Visitors are invited to pop in local shops while taking in the sights and sounds of the holiday traditions.

Highlights include the Outdoor Vendor Village, The Roundstone Beer Garden, the popular parade, which commences at Manor Park at 5 p.m., the lighting ceremony at 6:30 p.m. at City Center Park and a fireworks show at 7 p.m. over downtown Lakewood.

