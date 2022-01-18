Nashville-based Colony House to headline this year's Brite Winter Fest

CLEVELAND — Nashville-based Colony House will headline this year’s Brite Winter Fest in Cleveland’s West Bank of the Flats in February.

“This year, our theme is Lucky 13, in honor of the thirteen years we’ve celebrated winter with Cleveland. We’re exploring the themes of luck, gratitude, and fortune through our art installations. We also felt the bulk of the Brite Winter lineup should showcase talent with roots here in Cleveland and from around Ohio,” said Emily Hornack, executive director of Brite Winter. “We’re extremely lucky to complement that roster with the indie rock band, Colony House. Cleveland’s in for a real treat when they take the Hyland Stage on February 26th.”

The band’s debut album “When I Was Younger” charted on the Billboard 200 and hit No. 3 on the Heatseekers album chart. The band has released three studio albums, three EPs and appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Organizers for Cleveland’s music and art festival released the full list of the other 29 musical acts that will perform for the festival taking place on Saturday, Feb. 26, from 3 p.m. to midnight.

Oregon Space Trail of Doom

Chanelle Kazadi

Parker Louis

Wave Magnetik and Rowanne Atallah

MC Tae

R the Czar

Free Black!

LILEAE

Ben Gage Band

Moises Borges Brazilian Jazz

HALLIE

Indre

The Super Babes

Whiskey Daredevils

Gumbo Dance Party

The Rosies

The Cordial Sins

Grumpy Plum

Heart & Lung

The Buffalo Ryders

King Buu

Taylor Lamborn

Corry Michaels

Crazy8theGreat

Liz Bullock

Who Saved Who

Swap Meet

Angela Perley

School of Rock headliners



This year, attendees must have a ticket to Brite Winter. Tickets can be purchased online at britewinter.com. All-day tickets are $5. The festival’s complete schedule of events will be released in the coming weeks.

Festival-goers will find stages showcasing 30 musical artists, interactive art experiences, an array of food, beer and family-friendly activities.

Brite Winter aims to showcase the culture of Cleveland’s music and art communities during underserved times of the year, like winter.

