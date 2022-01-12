Nonprofit Birthing Beautiful Communities offering 'Mothering during COVID' virtual event Wednesday

CLEVELAND — Motherhood is difficult on its own, add in the pandemic, and the past two years have been like nothing we’ve experienced before.

"I think a lot of people are really feeling exhausted from all the changes. I think originally we thought that this was going to be something that would be temporary and we'd be able to move on with our lives,” said India Robertson with Birthing Beautiful Communities.

It’s a Cleveland nonprofit serving Black mothers and babies since 2014 to help improve outcomes and futures.

The organization is now helping tackle “Mothering during COVID,” which is the title of a new virtual event happening Wednesday, Jan. 12 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Robertson said it will be a space for comfort and safety to discuss the challenges and complexities of being a mom right now.

“And that goes for making decisions around getting vaccinations for yourself and your family, isolation, workforce changes - as I said I'm sitting across from my daughter right now - we've had a lot of things that are just different as a mother so we wanted to be able to discuss what that looks like and also to see that the things that they're facing are impacting other individuals too."

The discussion is organized in collaboration with the ThirdSpace action lab along with the Cleveland Museum of Art Exhibition called “Picturing Motherhood Now.”

Click here for more information.

