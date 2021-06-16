Northeast Ohio organizations celebrating Juneteenth with festivals and speakers this weekend

CLEVELAND — The U.S. Senate unanimously passed legislation Tuesday establishing Juneteenth as a federal holiday to commemorate the day on June 19, 1865, when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas learned they were free—2.5 years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

This weekend, several events are happening in Northeast Ohio to recognize the true end of slavery in the U.S.

Cleveland’s Public Library and organizers are putting together events that not only acknowledge the importance of teaching the history of Juneteenth but also ways to celebrate the culture and achievements of Blacks in America, especially here in Cleveland.

“And it seems like it's gotten some more attention based on a lot of things that are happening within our community from police brutality all the way up to pandemic and health inequalities,” said Twyla Turner, director of inclusion and leadership education at Cleveland Public Library.

To help continue these important topics of conversation, Cleveland’s Public Library is offering a number of programs and activities through Saturday, including virtual workshops, film screenings, community discussions and gatherings.

Click HERE to see the full list of free events hosted by the Cleveland Public Library.

The library posted videos you can watch online right now including a virtual tour of the history of Black Glenville.

“It was an opportunity to be able to capture that under the importance of what it is to be free and what we can do as a community with our dollars that we have ,” she said.

In Akron

People in the city of Akron are also commemorating Juneteenth with an annual festival happening Friday at Stoner Hawkins Park. Find more info here.

“We really hope to just bring the community together in unity,” said Fela Sutton, Akron Juneteenth Festival Coordinator.

Friday’s events kick off with live music and activities and giveaways for kids from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Then Saturday from noon until 7 p.m. There will be dozens of vendors and black business owners, free food for kids, talent and car shows, and an open mic for community conversation.

“Some of these organizations, we don't see each other all year long. So I think this is a good meeting place for us to be able to come together and just catch up and have a good time,” said Sutton.

On Sunday, there will be a virtual meeting with the Kanuni Tribe on Expressing Your Freedom.

“We've incorporated as many people in the city as we can, all colors, shapes, sizes. Everyone is welcome to enjoy these festivities,” said Sutton.

The Karamu House is hosting Cleveland's Freedom Fest at Mall C on Saturday. Find more info here.

