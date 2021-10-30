Share Facebook

LL Cool J and Jennifer Lopez perform during the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Cleveland. AP Photo/David Richard

Taylor Swift performs during the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) David Richard/AP

Carole King speaks after being inducted in the performer category during the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Cleveland. AP Photo/David Richard

Christina Aguilera performs during the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Cleveland. AP Photo/David Richard

LL Cool J poses in the press room during the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Cleveland. The rapper is the recipient of the Musical Excellence Award. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Ron Schwane/AP

Tina Turner is shown on a screen during the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Cleveland. Turner was inducted in the performer category. (AP Photo/David Richard) David Richard/AP

Actress Angela Bassett inducts Tina Turner for the performer category during the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Cleveland. AP Photo/David Richard

