Playhouse Square announces return of Children’s Theater Series in February 2022

CLEVELAND — Playhouse Square’s Children’s Theater Series is returning to the stage in February 2022.

The series features three shows, including “The Very Hungry Caterpillar and other Eric Carle Favorites,” “Dino-Light” and “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus.”

“It has been such a long time since we had our amazing Children’s Theater Series families together for a live show on our stage. Now is the time for all of us to begin staging our comebacks and I can think of no better way for families with young children to do that than with these three shows,” said Daniel Hahn, Vice President of Education at Playhouse Square.

Current season ticket holders for the children’s theater series can renew their seats beginning Thursday.

The series will go on sale to the public for $30 on Friday, Sept. 10 as part of Playhouse Square’s “Season on Sale” event. Individual show tickets will go on sale later, pending availability.

Find more info on shows and tickets here.

The featured shows, as described by Playhouse Square:

DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! (THE MUSICAL)

February 12 & 13, 2022

Hop on board for an unforgettable ride with the Pigeon. Whatever you do, don't let the Pigeon star in his own musical production! It's not easy being the Pigeon-you never get to do ANYTHING! But when the Bus Driver has a crisis that threatens to make her passengers (gasp!) late, maybe that wily bird CAN do something. Starring an innovative mix of actors, puppets, songs, and feathers, Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! (The Musical) is sure to get everyone's wings flapping. With a script written by Mo Willems, the creator of the #1 New York Times best-selling, Caldecott Honor award-winning "Pigeon" picture books, along with longtime collaborator and Disney Jr.'s Muppet Babies executive producer Mr. Warburton, and featuring music by Deborah Wicks La Puma, the composer behind Elephant & Piggie's We Are in a Play!, this comedic musical production is even more fun than staying up late and having a hot dog party!

THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR AND OTHER ERIC CARLE FAVORITES

March 5 & 6, 2022

Three beloved stories by Eric Carle, award-winning children's book illustrator and author, are retold on stage through the magic of black light and fanciful puppets. The Very Hungry Caterpillar follows the wonderful adventures of a very tiny and very hungry caterpillar as he eats his way through an amazing variety of foods on his path to becoming a beautiful butterfly. High up in the sky, Little Cloud playfully transforms himself into various creatures, including a sheep, an airplane, a shark and more. The Mixed-Up Chameleon is bored with his life, sitting about predictably changing color all day. Following an adventurous trip to the zoo, he attempts to emulate the beautiful animals he sees before concluding that there is value in his own unique self.

DINO-LIGHT

April 30 & May 1, 2022

DINO-LIGHT, formerly known as Darwin the Dinosaur, was the recipient of the prestigious Jim Henson Foundation Grant and first feature-length theatrical production created and performed by creators Ian Carney and Corbin Popp. In this original storyline, a famous scientist with magic powers brings a friendly dinosaur to life. When the dinosaur wanders away from home, he discovers a wonderful world full of creatures that light up the darkness and help him find the true meaning of love. This glow-in-the-dark adventure is visually amazing and has been praised for its cutting-edge blend of puppetry, technology and dance by audiences all over the world.

