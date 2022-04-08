'RagTag: A Circus in Stitches' brings gravity-defying aerialists and jugglers to Cleveland Heights

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, consider buying tickets to the RagTag traveling circus that is coming to Cleveland Heights.

“RagTag: A Circus in Stitches” features high flying, knot-tying, gravity-defying aerialist, loopy jugglers, musicians that pull your heartstrings and comedy that will leave you in stitches.

The traveling circus is coming to Wixbang Circus Theatre in Cleveland Heights.

The show runs on April 8 at 5 p.m., April 9 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tickets are $15.

Buy tickets here.

