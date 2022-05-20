Road closures announced for the 2022 Cleveland Marathon

CLEVELAND — The Union Home Mortgage Cleveland Marathon festivities kick off Friday ahead of the main events, the marathon and half marathon, happening on Sunday. There will be road closures beginning Saturday through Sunday.

The City of Cleveland said thousands of spectators are expected to take part in the festivities over the weekend. Runners and spectators are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the route ahead of time.

Schedule:

Friday, May 20

The Union Home Mortgage Cleveland Marathon Health & Fitness Expo

12 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Huntington Convention Center, 300 Lakeside Avenue

The event is open to the public and features 50 booths with the latest health and fitness products. There will also be race registration there and packet pick up for participants.

Saturday, May 21

Union Home portage Cleveland 5K and 10K for runners and walkers

7:30 a.m. at St. Clair at Mall B.

Sunday, May 22

Union Home Mortgage Cleveland Marathon (runners and walkers)

7 a.m. at St. Clair at Mall B

University Hospital’s Cleveland Half Marathon

7 a.m. at St. Clair at Mall B.

Celebrate with runners, volunteers and spectators at the 26.3 After Party. The part takes place just steps from the finish line and its located outside the runner recovery area on Mall B at St. Clair and W. Mall Drive.

The free event includes a free drink for all race participants. There will be live music, a water buggy, giveaways, lawn games and a photo booth.

Parking and traveling: Parking along the race route will be prohibited until the Division of Police reopens closed roads. If you plan to travel close to the route on the day of the race, expect delays, closures and parking restrictions.

Weather: With the possibility of showers, weather may be a factor in planning for a safe experience. Please exercise caution if you are a participant or a spectator.

Safety: Stay hydrated! Water will be available throughout the race at select locations. Emergency first responders will be on hand if assistance is needed. Report suspicious or illegal activity to law enforcement. Call 9-1-1 in an emergency, call 216-621-1234 for non-emergencies. Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 216-621-1234.

Road closures