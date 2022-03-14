Second annual MetroHealth Cleveland Juneteenth Freedom Fest set for June 18

CLEVELAND — The second annual MetroHealth Cleveland Juneteenth Freedom Fest, a celebration to commemorate the ending of slavery on June 19, 1865, is set to take place again in the heart of Downtown Cleveland on Saturday, June 18.

The free, family-friendly event will take place on Mall C from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. The festival will also spotlight the rich history and spirit of Cleveland’s African American arts and culture.

Downtown Cleveland Alliance. MetroHealth Cleveland Juneteenth Freedom Fest.

The public can expect to see a main stage performance by Karamu House, the country’s oldest Black producing theatre that’s located right here in Cleveland. Another headline act will be announced at another date.

A vendor village will spotlight Black businesses and entrepreneurs, interactive art demonstrations, food trucks and beverage concessions, community programs and education, spoken word performances and much more.

Downtown Cleveland Alliance. MetroHealth Cleveland Juneteenth Freedom Fest.

Organizers said a complete schedule of programming will be announced in the coming months. News 5 will publish a complete guide once a full schedule of the festival has been released.

RELATED: Juneteenth becomes federal holiday after bill receives Biden’s signature

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.