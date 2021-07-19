Stars of 'Impractical Jokers' making stop in Cleveland during new live show tour

CLEVELAND — The stars and creators of the popular truTV show "Impractical Jokers" and TBS' "The Misery Index" are coming to Cleveland as part of a new live show tour launching in November.

"The Scoopski Potatoes Tour" features the Tenderloins, a comedy troupe made up by Joe Gatto, James "Murr" Murray, Brian "Q" Quinn and Sal Vulcano.

Each live show on the 40-city tour will consist of never before seen videos and stand-up.

“We’ve waited a long time to be able to get back on the road doing what we love most - making people laugh!” said The Tenderloins’ Gatto, Murray, Quinn and Vulcano. “This tour is especially meaningful to us, and we are absolutely thrilled to be back in person where we can connect with and laugh alongside our fans for the first time in over a year and a half. We can’t wait to kick off the festivities.”

"The Scoopski Potatoes Tour" will make a stop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale Friday, July 23 with pre-sale tickets going on sale Wednesday, July 21.

Click here to learn more about the tour.

