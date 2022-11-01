Watch Now
Taylor Swift announces stadium tour with 2 dates within a 2-hour car ride of Cleveland

Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 9, 2022. Swift's latest album “Anti-Hero” released on Oct. 21. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 9:44 AM, Nov 01, 2022
CLEVELAND — Get ready to sing in the car while getting lost on your way to see Taylor Swift.

The superstar is heading on tour, but if you want to see her, be prepared to drive for at least two hours.

The "Era Tour" will be heading to stadiums across the country, including Detroit on June 10 and Pittsburgh in June 2017.

Be prepared to not stop moving as she will take concertgoers on a journey throughout her career.

Tickets for all dates will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18.

Swift is participating in Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program, which allows fans to register for a presale until 11:59 p.m. Nov. 9.

