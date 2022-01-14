The Great Big Home + Garden Show returns to Cleveland's I-X Center

CLEVELAND — The Great Big Home + Garden Show is returning to Cleveland’s I-X Center beginning Feb. 4 through Feb. 13. The show will feature more than 400 exhibits for homeowners looking for new ideas for home remodeling or next garden project.

"The Great Big Home + Garden Show is excited to be back at the I-X Center and to be able to continue bringing the latest home and garden trends to Northeast Ohio homeowners,” said Show Manager Rosanna Hrabnicky. “It is the perfect opportunity to talk to hundreds of industry experts about your next home project under one roof and we can’t wait to see you at the show.”

Ty Pennington from TLC’s “Trading Spaces” and ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” will make an appearance.

Tickets for the show are $15 for adults, $13 online at GreatBigHomeAndGarden.com, $11 for seniors, $10 group tickets and $5 for children 6 -12 years of age.

Theme Days:

Hero Days – Friday, Feb. 4 and Friday, Feb. 11 – Active and retired members of the military, as well as first responders, receive free admission to the show with valid ID.

Red Hat Society Days – Friday, Feb. 4 and Friday, Feb. 11 – Wear your Red Hat Society attire on either day and purchase a discount ticket for $10. Four- ticket maximum per Red Hat purchase.

Ohio Lottery Day – Thursday, Feb. 10 – Visitors bringing in a losing Ohio lottery ticket will receive $5 off admission at the Box Office.

