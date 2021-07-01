The Soldiers' and Sailors' Monument invites guests to honor America's heroes on July 4

CLEVELAND — As a way to honor Independence Day, the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument will be providing visitors with the chance to honor American heroes. Guests have been invited by the monument to plant flags alongside the flower beds that surround it.

On Sunday, the monument will be open for its regular hours, 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring their own small American flags to their visit, although some will be available for those unable to do so. Representatives for the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument also say that any flags planted there will be reused in the future or disposed of in the proper manner.

The Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument can be found at 3 Public Square, in Downtown Cleveland. More information can be found on its website here.

