Tickets on sale for Greater Cleveland Sports Awards on March 23

CLEVELAND — Tickets are now on sale for the Greater Cleveland Sports Awards being held at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on March 23.

“We’re excited to create new opportunities for individual sports fans to experience our annual Greater Cleveland Sports Awards fundraiser, a night that is so important to our nonprofit,” said David Gilbert, President and CEO of Greater Cleveland Sports Commission. “Through the invaluable partnership with Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and the support our great partners, we are able to offer more access than ever before to this exciting celebration of Cleveland sports.”

For $350 per ticket, guests will enjoy a cocktail hour in the atrium building along with a silent auction. Following the hour, guests will head to their seats for refreshments and drinks and the awards program.

The sports awards are also a fundraiser for the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission.

Tickets can be bought here.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.