Topgolf Live Stadium Tour coming to FirstEnergy this summer

CLEVELAND — This summer, the Cleveland Browns and FirstEnergy Stadium will host the Topgolf Live Stadium tour, which will allow Browns fans and golf enthusiasts the chance to take the tee box from the Dawg Pound.

From July 28 through July 31, patrons will be able to play Topgolf from the tee boxes located at the west end zones and hit the golf balls toward the on-field targets through an interactive game that caters to all skill sets.

“The Dawg Pound is revered by Browns fans and sports fans across the globe, and we are thrilled to offer everyone a unique way to experience this special environment through the Topgolf Live Stadium Tour this summer,” said Haslam Sports Group Vice President of Event Development Michele Powell in a news release. “Topgolf Live is a fun, innovative opportunity that allows families, friends and people of any talent level to enjoy the game, and the excitement will be even greater with the chance to play inside the home of their favorite team.”

Bay registration, which includes a 1-hour session for six participants, will be available for registration on Wednesday, May 11. Browns season ticket members will receive special access to a presale starting at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 9.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Prices range from $65 to $95 per person, based on timing and demand associated with the reservation block.

Individuals are unable to bring their own golf clubs to First Energy Stadium. Topgolf Live will produce left and right-handed options.

Spectator tickets can also be purchased for $10 apiece.

Reservations are available from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday (July 28-29) and from 9:50 a.m.-10:40 p.m. and 9:50 a.m.-7:10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday (July 30-31), respectively.

