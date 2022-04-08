Tower City celebrating Easter with 'Eggstravaganza' on Saturday, April 16

CLEVELAND — Tower City Center will transform into an “Eggstravaganza” for a fun, family-friendly day of Easter-themed activities.

On Saturday, April 16 from 11 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., the Skylight Concourse will host an Easter egg hunt, crafts, pictures with Mr. and Mrs. Bunny, face painting and a “Bunny Trail.”

Easter Egg Hunt at 12:00 p.m.

Starting at Noon, Tower City will be the most egg-citing place to be when over 2,000 easter eggs are stashed around the Food Court! Kids can grab them up and discover the hidden goodies inside!

Mr. and Mrs. Bunny Photo Opportunities

Capture treasured memories when Mr. and Mrs. Bunny will make an appearance at Tower City. Surrounded by beautiful spring décor, a photographer will be on-hand to take and print keepsakes for everyone to take home.

“Bunny Trail”

Come and collect even more Easter goodies throughout Tower City by following the Bunny Trail to 20+ participating retailers who will have treats available for everyone who stops in.

Easter Crafts & Face Painting

Decorate your very own Easter Bag with crayons, festive stickers and more! There will be face painting too!

Selfie Station

Make sure your bunny ears are selfie-ready! Check out our fun photo station and capture the moments with family and friends in front of a festive balloon frame.

