Tremont's The South Side hosting wine tasting by women winemakers event

CLEVELAND — In honor and celebration of Women’s History Month, the executive chef, the general manager and wine representative of The South Side Restaurant in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood are coming together for an evening centered around women and winemakers.

The wine tasting event will be held on March 10 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Tickets cost $45 each and that price includes three wines paired with a light dinner and notes.

All the wines featured in the taste are made by women winemakers in the industry.

Jill Petrak, general manager of The South Side, Natasha Pogrebinsky, executive chef of The South Side and Tracy English, owner of Private Reserves Fine Wines, will give guests a fun night discussing wine pairings with food made from the kitchen.

After 15 years of running her own restaurant in NYC, Pogrebinsky came back to her beloved hometown to share her Eastern European creations with the culinary scene. She has been dubbed “chef extraordinaire” by Michelin Guide.

The tasting menu made by Pogrebinsky will include:

Selby Rose-Susie Selby fresh papaya salad with mint & feta

Giapoza Chardonnay—Molly Lippit roasted butternut squash, langostino lobster butter poached in tarragon cream

Montoya Pinot Noir—Chelsea London curated cheese plate with accompaniments

Click here to purchase tickets and for more info on the featured wineries.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.