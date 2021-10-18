Wild Winter Lights, featuring more than 1 million individuals lights, returns to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo will once again be transformed into a winter wonderland featuring over a million lights, a musical light show and ice carvings, among other takes on holiday traditions.

Wild Winter Lights is coming back to the zoo beginning on Nov. 16.

“The tradition of celebrating the holiday season at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo continues thanks to the strong support of our community partners," said Kelly Manderfield, Cleveland Metroparks chief marketing officer, in a statement. “This year’s show promises a memorable holiday experience for everyone with both drive-through and walk-through options and festive fun for all ages.”

Visitors can experience the dazzling light displays across holiday-themed areas including Candyland, Enchanted Forest, Conservation Trail and Santa’s Workshop, where anyone can get a picture with Santa Claus.

The Wild Winter Lights event will also feature carousel rides, costumed characters, model train displays, ice carvers and live music from festive choirs.

Wild Winter Lights runs from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on select dates Thursdays through Sundays beginning Nov. 18. The drive-through event will also be offered select Tuesdays and Wednesdays beginning Nov. 16. Wild Winter Lights concludes Sunday, Jan. 2.

Tickets are limited and advance online reservations are encouraged.

The discounted cost for Zoo members is $18 and $20 for non-members, or a four-pack for $54 for members and $60 for non-members. Children under two are admitted for free. Tickets for the drive-through experience is $54 per car for Zoo members and $60 per car for non-members.

