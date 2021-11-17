WinterBlast, winter fun destination featuring an outdoor ice skating rink, returns to Lock 3

AKRON, Ohio — WinterBlast, a family-fun destination for winter fun, returns to Akron’s Lock 3 on Friday, Nov. 26.

Returning this year is the Huntington Ice Skating Rink, considered Ohio’s largest outdoor season ice skating rink, ice bikes, an indoor polar putt-putt, LeBron James Family Foundation Lock 4 Light Show, outdoor igloos and more.

Ice skating is available for $5 and includes skates or $3 to bring your own skates.

There will be beer and wine for sale all day at the concessions. Rentals for the heated igloos and fire pits are available on Friday nights, Saturdays and Sundays through the winter season.

Igloos are $50 for two hours and fire pits are $15 per hour and include your own designated area with tables and chairs. Guests can bring their own food and non-alcoholic beverages or purchase a pre-determined package from Lock 3.

Additional events happening in Akron during the winter season, include Breakfast with Santa, Dinner with the Grinch, Lock 3 Cottage Crawl Beer tasting and Bridgestone Americas Welcome Santa Holiday Parade.

